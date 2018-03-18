English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maldives Police Arrest 139 Opposition Protesters Under Emergency Rule
The protesters are calling for the arrest of Yameen and for the Supreme Court ruling, which the president has defied, to be enforced.
Opposition supporters protest against the government's delay in releasing their jailed leaders, including former president Mohamed Nasheed. (image: Reuters)
Male: Police in Maldives arrested at least 139 opposition protesters, its spokesman said on Saturday, as they attempted to defy orders under the state of emergency and march into the high security zone in capital Male.
Maldives President Abdulla Yameen has extended the state of emergency for 30 days through March 22 after declaring it on Feb. 5 following an order by the Supreme Court for nine opposition leaders to be released.
The protesters are calling for the arrest of Yameen and for the Supreme Court ruling, which the president has defied, to be enforced.
Police spokesman Ahmed Shifan told Reuters that 141 people were arrested in protests late on Friday, though two men were subsequently released.
Witnesses said masked special operations policemen arrested several protesters, while riot police charged with shields and used pepper spray and tear gas to break up the protests.
The arrest came after authorities warned last week that the protests would not be allowed, saying that police had received word that there was an attempt to violently overthrow the government and create unrest.
Rights group Amnesty International said, Maldivian authorities are using the state of emergency as a licence for heightened repression and the 139 people have been detained "solely for exercising their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly".
"They must be released immediately and unconditionally,” Omar Waraich, Amnesty's deputy South Asia director said in a statement.
Police accused a protester of fracturing an officer’s arm in a tweet and said: "A policemen is injured after being attacked by a protester. The policemen has a fracture in his hand."
The government has said that there were no plans to extend the state of emergency after it expires on March 22.
Also Watch
Maldives President Abdulla Yameen has extended the state of emergency for 30 days through March 22 after declaring it on Feb. 5 following an order by the Supreme Court for nine opposition leaders to be released.
The protesters are calling for the arrest of Yameen and for the Supreme Court ruling, which the president has defied, to be enforced.
Police spokesman Ahmed Shifan told Reuters that 141 people were arrested in protests late on Friday, though two men were subsequently released.
Witnesses said masked special operations policemen arrested several protesters, while riot police charged with shields and used pepper spray and tear gas to break up the protests.
The arrest came after authorities warned last week that the protests would not be allowed, saying that police had received word that there was an attempt to violently overthrow the government and create unrest.
Rights group Amnesty International said, Maldivian authorities are using the state of emergency as a licence for heightened repression and the 139 people have been detained "solely for exercising their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly".
"They must be released immediately and unconditionally,” Omar Waraich, Amnesty's deputy South Asia director said in a statement.
Police accused a protester of fracturing an officer’s arm in a tweet and said: "A policemen is injured after being attacked by a protester. The policemen has a fracture in his hand."
The government has said that there were no plans to extend the state of emergency after it expires on March 22.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Wednesday 07 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 16 March , 2018 Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Wednesday 07 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kangana Ranaut Talks About Nationalism, Nepotism & 'Psycho Love'
- Ranveer Singh Talks About Facing The Limelight, His Style Quotient And Padmaavat
- Irani Cup: Rajneesh Gurbani Puts Vidarbha on Brink of Win After Record 800/7
- Rajinikanth Ensured I Ate On Time: Pankaj Tripathi
- India Joins In As World Prepares To Celebrate French Gastronomy On March 21