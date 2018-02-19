GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Maldives President Seeks Approval to Extend State of Emergency by 15 Days

Maldives President Abdulla Yameen imposed the state of emergency on February 6 for 15 days, having defied a Supreme Court ruling after it quashed convictions against nine opposition leaders, and ordered his government to release those held in prison.

Reuters

Updated:February 19, 2018, 1:37 PM IST
Maldives President Yameen Abdul Gayoom. (File Photo: Reuters)
Male: Maldives President Abdulla Yameen on Monday sought parliamentary approval to extend a state of emergency for 15 days in the Indian Ocean archipelago as the "the situation has not changed", parliament's Deputy Secretary General Fathmath Niusha told the legislature.

Yameen imposed the state of emergency on February 6 for 15 days, having defied a Supreme Court ruling after it quashed convictions against nine opposition leaders, and ordered his government to release those held in prison.

The state of emergency was to end on Tuesday.

| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
