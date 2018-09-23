English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maldives Presidential Elections 2018: Voting Begins Amid Fears of Rigging
Incumbent President Yameen is seeking a second term as the candidate from the Progressive Party of Madives. For months now, Yameen has been peddling on the agenda of development, which is reflected in his speeches and inaugurations of several projects including the China Maldives Friendship Bridge.
Maldives President Yameen Abdul Gayoom. (File Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Maldives goes to polls on Sunday to elect the country’s new President amid political turmoil and fears of vote rigging. More than two lakh people will vote to elect their new leader between prime contenders Abdulla Yameen and opposition candidate Ibraim Mohamed Solih, in what will be the third Presidential elections of the island since 2008.
Incumbent President Yameen is seeking a second term as the candidate from the Progressive Party of Madives. For months now, Yameen has been peddling on the agenda of development, which is reflected in his speeches and inaugurations of several projects including the China Maldives Friendship Bridge. Senior lawmaker Solih is looking to become the President for the first time. He is the common candidate backed by all opposition parties and is also backed by former President, Mohamed Nasheed.
Sources told News18 that as per internal polling conducted by the parties, Solih has more than 60 per cent chances of winning.
However, the elections of Maldives will take place in heightened atmosphere of uncertainty, amid controversies, as fears of poll rigging and violence.
The Asian Network For Free Elections said that the denial of international observers and media organisations is a reflection of the prevalent polling misconduct in the country. Countries like India and the US too, have been critical of the system and have appealed to the Maldive authorities to hold elections in a democratic manner.
Investments made in Maldives by other countries, especially China, have come under the radar over the last few months. Exiled leader of the opposition, Mohamed Nasheed, has said China's actions in the Indian Ocean archipelago amount to a "land grab" and is "colonialism", with 80 percent of its debt held by Beijing.
The massive infrastructure growth is, however, a plank that Yameen has built his campaign on. That said, the alleged curbs on democratic rights, including those of freedom of speech and expression, have been held against his government too.
Incumbent President Yameen is seeking a second term as the candidate from the Progressive Party of Madives. For months now, Yameen has been peddling on the agenda of development, which is reflected in his speeches and inaugurations of several projects including the China Maldives Friendship Bridge. Senior lawmaker Solih is looking to become the President for the first time. He is the common candidate backed by all opposition parties and is also backed by former President, Mohamed Nasheed.
Sources told News18 that as per internal polling conducted by the parties, Solih has more than 60 per cent chances of winning.
However, the elections of Maldives will take place in heightened atmosphere of uncertainty, amid controversies, as fears of poll rigging and violence.
The Asian Network For Free Elections said that the denial of international observers and media organisations is a reflection of the prevalent polling misconduct in the country. Countries like India and the US too, have been critical of the system and have appealed to the Maldive authorities to hold elections in a democratic manner.
Investments made in Maldives by other countries, especially China, have come under the radar over the last few months. Exiled leader of the opposition, Mohamed Nasheed, has said China's actions in the Indian Ocean archipelago amount to a "land grab" and is "colonialism", with 80 percent of its debt held by Beijing.
The massive infrastructure growth is, however, a plank that Yameen has built his campaign on. That said, the alleged curbs on democratic rights, including those of freedom of speech and expression, have been held against his government too.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 21 September , 2018 3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Friday 21 September , 2018 SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Batti Gul Meter Chalu Box Office Day 2: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kappor's Film Gains Momentum
- Pakhi Review: Amateurishly Crafted and Tedious to Watch
- GoPro Making a Comeback With The HERO7: Will This be Your Next Action Camera?
- Android 9 Pie is Now Available For Your OnePlus 6; Other Phonemakers Could do Well to Learn
- Amazon Echo Auto Wants to Put Alexa in Your Car
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...