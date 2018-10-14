English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maldives Risks Sanctions as Toppled Abdulla Yameen Fights Back
After initially conceding defeat in the September 23 presidential election, Yameen mounted a challenge on Thursday asking the Supreme Court to annul the results and call a fresh vote.
Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen had conceded defeat on September 24. (REUTERS)
Loading...
Colombo: The Supreme Court of the Maldives is to decide Sunday on President Abdulla Yameen's petition to overturn his defeat in last month's election, a move that could bring international sanctions.
The tiny Indian Ocean archipelago, which straddles the main east-west international shipping lanes, has seen political tensions escalate as Yameen jailed or exiled all his main opponents during his five-year rule.
After initially conceding defeat in the September 23 presidential election, Yameen mounted a challenge on Thursday asking the Supreme Court to annul the results and call a fresh vote.
Despite opposition fears of rigging in favour of Yameen who has ruled with an iron fist since 2013, the election was endorsed by the international community as free and fair.
Yameen was due to hand over power to the opposition candidate, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, on November 17, but the latest court action risks pushing the country back into unrest, the opposition has said.
However, the strongest warning came from the United States which said it will take "appropriate measures" if Yameen fails to ensure a smooth transition of power.
"The US is concerned by troubling actions" by Yameen "that threaten to undermine the will of the Maldivian people, and will consider appropriate measures against anyone who undermines a peaceful transfer of power in #Maldives," a State department spokesman, Robert Palladino, said on Twitter.
The United States had previously warned of targeted sanctions if Yameen's administration attempted to rig the September vote won by Solih, who secured 58.4 percent against Yameen's 41.6 percent.
The Supreme Court hearing is due to start at 1:00 pm (0800 GMT) in the upmarket tourist destination which is also at the centre of a tussle for influence between India and China.
Yameen has courted China's backing while the opposition has said it wants to renegotiate huge loans Yameen had taken from Beijing.
Threat to Stability
Hamid Abdul Ghafoor, Colombo-based spokesman for the opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), said the legal challenge was an attempt by Yameen to create unrest.
The country's Joint Opposition, which includes the MDP, has asked Yameen to withdraw the "blatantly unsubstantiated case, and to step aside and to facilitate a peaceful, and smooth transition."
The opposition has also urged state institutions, including the courts and the security forces, to uphold the will of the people.
"Maldivians used the ballot to defeat the dictatorial regime. Yameen must not be allowed to perverse the hard-won opportunity for all Maldivians to attain meaningful democracy and stability," the Joint Opposition said in a statement at the weekend.
Apart from his political foes, Yameen has jailed the chief justice and another supreme court judge after accusing them of trying to topple him in February.
Yameen had initially suspended the court, parliament and the constitution when he declared a state of emergency when parliament was about to impeach him in February.
Three of the remaining supreme court justices have been restored, but the opposition has said they had no faith in the judiciary to deliver justice while Yameen remained in power.
However, several high profile political prisoners, including Yameen's estranged half-brother Maumoon Abdul Gayoom have been released on bail since the election results were officially announced a week after the vote.
The tiny Indian Ocean archipelago, which straddles the main east-west international shipping lanes, has seen political tensions escalate as Yameen jailed or exiled all his main opponents during his five-year rule.
After initially conceding defeat in the September 23 presidential election, Yameen mounted a challenge on Thursday asking the Supreme Court to annul the results and call a fresh vote.
Despite opposition fears of rigging in favour of Yameen who has ruled with an iron fist since 2013, the election was endorsed by the international community as free and fair.
Yameen was due to hand over power to the opposition candidate, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, on November 17, but the latest court action risks pushing the country back into unrest, the opposition has said.
However, the strongest warning came from the United States which said it will take "appropriate measures" if Yameen fails to ensure a smooth transition of power.
"The US is concerned by troubling actions" by Yameen "that threaten to undermine the will of the Maldivian people, and will consider appropriate measures against anyone who undermines a peaceful transfer of power in #Maldives," a State department spokesman, Robert Palladino, said on Twitter.
The United States had previously warned of targeted sanctions if Yameen's administration attempted to rig the September vote won by Solih, who secured 58.4 percent against Yameen's 41.6 percent.
The Supreme Court hearing is due to start at 1:00 pm (0800 GMT) in the upmarket tourist destination which is also at the centre of a tussle for influence between India and China.
Yameen has courted China's backing while the opposition has said it wants to renegotiate huge loans Yameen had taken from Beijing.
Threat to Stability
Hamid Abdul Ghafoor, Colombo-based spokesman for the opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), said the legal challenge was an attempt by Yameen to create unrest.
The country's Joint Opposition, which includes the MDP, has asked Yameen to withdraw the "blatantly unsubstantiated case, and to step aside and to facilitate a peaceful, and smooth transition."
The opposition has also urged state institutions, including the courts and the security forces, to uphold the will of the people.
"Maldivians used the ballot to defeat the dictatorial regime. Yameen must not be allowed to perverse the hard-won opportunity for all Maldivians to attain meaningful democracy and stability," the Joint Opposition said in a statement at the weekend.
Apart from his political foes, Yameen has jailed the chief justice and another supreme court judge after accusing them of trying to topple him in February.
Yameen had initially suspended the court, parliament and the constitution when he declared a state of emergency when parliament was about to impeach him in February.
Three of the remaining supreme court justices have been restored, but the opposition has said they had no faith in the judiciary to deliver justice while Yameen remained in power.
However, several high profile political prisoners, including Yameen's estranged half-brother Maumoon Abdul Gayoom have been released on bail since the election results were officially announced a week after the vote.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Novak Djokovic Wins Shanghai Comfortably, Closes in on World Number 1
- WATCH: Visually Impaired Girls Perform Garba on Navaratri On Song Penned By PM Modi
- Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Surbhi Rana, Dipika Kakkar Battle it Out in 'Sultani Akhada'
- We Are a Very Difficult Team to Beat, Says India Coach Constantine
- Fan Breaks Security Cordon to Take Selfie With Virat Kohli During Hyderabad Test
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...