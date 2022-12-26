Male Afghan Students Boycott Classes to Protest Taliban's Ban on University Education for Women

After the Taliban imposed ban on university education for girls, the male students have boycotted their classes to protest the suspension of higher education for women.

The male students have demanded that they will attend the classes until they are made open for female students as well, Tolo News reported.

“We will continue our boycott and if the female classes are not reopened, we will also boycott our lessons and will not continue education," Muzamel, a student over Taliban’s ban on women’s education in the country reportedly said.

“Universities are closed for our sisters. We don’t want to go to university either," said Nawidullah, another student said.

Meanwhile, numerous lecturers at the Kabul University have also urged Taliban to reconsider their decision saying that the closure of the educational institutes is unfortunate.

“We ask the Islamic Emirate to reopen universities for our sisters," Tawfiqullah, a lecturer told Tolo News.

“My two sisters are also pursuing higher education, but due to the closure of institutions, I will not continue as well," the report quoted Mohebullah, another student as saying.

Earlier on Wednesday, female university students were turned away from campuses and the higher education ministry said their access would be suspended “until further notice". The move prompted strong condemnation from foreign governments and criticism from some Afghans, sparking protests in Afghan cities.

Human rights activists and groups have appealed to the international community to urgently intervene and demand the immediate rollback of Taliban government’s “misogynist decree" of banning women from universities in Afghanistan.

Several countries including the US, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan and the United Kingdom have strongly condemned the Taliban’s latest step in its brutal crackdown on the freedom of Afghan women and girls.

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in 2021, students and professors say university classes have been separated by gender and female students have adjusted their attire to meet instructions such as covering their face and wearing dark colours. In March, the Taliban barred girls from going to secondary schools.

