Malta rescues 95 migrants from sinking dinghy

  Last Updated: July 28, 2020, 6:42 PM IST
VALLETTA Malta’s armed forces have rescued a group of 95 migrants found in distress on a dinghy north of Libya and brought them ashore at a military base near the capital Valletta, authorities said on Monday.

A volunteer organisation, Alarm Phone, on Sunday morning said the dinghy was overcrowded and taking in water. It said the boat was located within Malta’s search-and-rescue region.

A Maltese patrol boat rescued another group of 63 migrants and brought them to Malta on July 17. One of those migrants later tested positive to COVID-19 and the medical authorities put the whole group in quarantine.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  First Published: July 28, 2020, 6:42 PM IST
