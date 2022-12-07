Man Arrested After Egg Hurled Towards King Charles III Near London

A man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of assault after an egg was allegedly hurled towards King Charles III during a visit to a town center near London, police said.

Bedfordshire Police said a man in his 20s was being questioned over an alleged common assault.

Charles was meeting members of the public outside the town hall in Luton, 30 miles (46 kilometers) north of London, when the projectile was apparently thrown. He was moved to a different area by his security guards and resumed shaking hands with members of the public.

The king has traveled widely across Britain since becoming monarch on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September. He was due to visit several sites in Luton on Tuesday, including a transit station and a Sikh house of worship, a gurdwara.

Last month a 23-year-old man was arrested after eggs were hurled at Charles and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, during a visit to York, northern England. The man was later released on bail.

The latest incident comes as the royal family braces itself for the release of a Netflix documentary series on Thursday about the king’s younger son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, and their latest expected criticism of the royal household.

It also comes a week after the royals became embroiled in a new race row involving the godmother of Prince William, Charles’s eldest son, who left her honorary role after making “unacceptable" comments about race and nationality to a guest at a Buckingham Palace function.

Egg protests are not a new occurrence for the royals: eggs were thrown at Elizabeth’s royal car in 2002 when she visited Nottingham, central England, and anti-British protesters threw eggs at Charles during a walkabout in central Dublin in 1995.

(With inputs from agencies)

