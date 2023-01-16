Man Arrested After Uranium Found at UK's Heathrow Airport, Pakistan Denies Cargo Came from Karachi

A man has been arrested in connection with an investigation linked to the discovery of traces of uranium found in a cargo package at London’s Heathrow Airport, the UK Metropolitan Police said on Sunday.

The man, in his 60s, was arrested on suspicion of a terror offence on Saturday and was released on bail as part of the investigation, the Police said.

A very small quantity of uranium was detected in a package that arrived at Heathrow Airport on Dec. 29.

The Sun newspaper, which first reported the news, said the uranium came from Pakistan, the report said, adding it was found in a shipment of scrap metal.

Richard Smith, head of London police’s Counter Terrorism Command said that, despite the arrest, the incident does “not appear to be linked to any direct threat to the public".

Officers attended an address in Cheshire yesterday and the man was taken to a police station in north west England and was today released on bail until a date in April.

It is learnt that the cargo package arrived at Heathrow Airport Terminal 4 via Oman Air passenger flight WY 101, which arrived on the evening of December 29.

The flight originated from Pakistan, where UK officials believe the package was checked in as cargo, and had a stopover in Muscat, Oman.

Upon arrival, the package was detected by regular airport scanners, which alerted Border Force officials to analyse the contents. The package contained scrap metal and the uranium in question was “embedded into metal bars”.

However, Pakistan rejected the reports that the uranium-tainted cargo package originated from Karachi and a top Pakistani official said they were “not factual", adding that no information had been shared by the UK with Pakistan officially.

“No information to this effect has been shared with us officially. We are confident that the reports are not factual,” Foreign Office Spokes­person Mumtaz Zahra was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper on Thursday.

According to Pakistani officials, the shipment did not originate in Pakistan, as is being claimed by British media, it said.

Uranium can be used for civilian power generation and scientific purposes and is a key ingredient in nuclear weapons. Certain isotopes emit radiation that can be harmful to humans, and the metal itself is toxic if ingested or inhaled.

