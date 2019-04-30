English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Arrested After Women's Bodies Found in a Freezer in East London Apartment
The grim discovery was made by police after officers were called to the ground floor apartment due to concerns about an occupant.
London: A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the bodies of two women were found in a freezer in an apartment in east London.
"A 50-year-old man was arrested on Monday, April 29 on suspicion of murder following the discovery of two bodies at an address in Canning Town," British police said on Tuesday.
"Enquiries continue to carry out formal identification on the females found, and trace and speak to their next of kin."
