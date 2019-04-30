Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Man Arrested After Women's Bodies Found in a Freezer in East London Apartment

The grim discovery was made by police after officers were called to the ground floor apartment due to concerns about an occupant.

Reuters

Updated:April 30, 2019, 3:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Man Arrested After Women's Bodies Found in a Freezer in East London Apartment
Image for representation (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
London: A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the bodies of two women were found in a freezer in an apartment in east London.

The grim discovery was made by police after officers were called to the ground floor apartment due to concerns about an occupant.

"A 50-year-old man was arrested on Monday, April 29 on suspicion of murder following the discovery of two bodies at an address in Canning Town," British police said on Tuesday.

"Enquiries continue to carry out formal identification on the females found, and trace and speak to their next of kin."
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram