English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Arrested for Having Breakfast with Woman in Saudi Arabia
The woman, draped head-to-toe in Islamic niqab, is seen waving to the camera and feeding the man — who was filming — with her hand.
Screen grab of the video posted by the man.
Loading...
Riyadh: Saudi authorities have arrested an Egyptian hotel worker who appeared in what officials described as an "offensive" video eating breakfast with a female co-worker.
The footage, which sparked outrage on social media in the ultra-conservative kingdom, showed the pair sharing a meal at a desk.
The woman, draped head-to-toe in Islamic niqab, is seen waving to the camera and feeding the man — who was filming — with her hand.
"The labour ministry arrested an expatriate in Jeddah after he appeared in an offensive video," the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
Local media has identified the man as an Egyptian national.
The ministry said the hotel owner had also been summoned for failing to adhere to government regulations that stipulate a gender-segregated workplace.
As the video sparked a torrent of criticism from arch-conservatives, the public prosecution urged expats in the kingdom to respect "values and traditions of Saudi society".
The incident comes in the midst of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's far-reaching liberalisation drive that have ended decades-long bans on women driving and cinemas, and allowed some mixed-gender concerts.
The backlash underscores the challenges facing the prince as he seeks to modernise a country steeped in conservatism.
In April, Saudi sports authorities shut down a female fitness centre in Riyadh over a contentious promotional video that appeared to show a woman in tight gym clothes.
Later in June, Saudi Arabia sacked the head of its entertainment authority, following an online backlash against a circus featuring women wearing skintight leotards.
The footage, which sparked outrage on social media in the ultra-conservative kingdom, showed the pair sharing a meal at a desk.
The woman, draped head-to-toe in Islamic niqab, is seen waving to the camera and feeding the man — who was filming — with her hand.
"The labour ministry arrested an expatriate in Jeddah after he appeared in an offensive video," the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
Local media has identified the man as an Egyptian national.
The ministry said the hotel owner had also been summoned for failing to adhere to government regulations that stipulate a gender-segregated workplace.
As the video sparked a torrent of criticism from arch-conservatives, the public prosecution urged expats in the kingdom to respect "values and traditions of Saudi society".
The incident comes in the midst of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's far-reaching liberalisation drive that have ended decades-long bans on women driving and cinemas, and allowed some mixed-gender concerts.
The backlash underscores the challenges facing the prince as he seeks to modernise a country steeped in conservatism.
In April, Saudi sports authorities shut down a female fitness centre in Riyadh over a contentious promotional video that appeared to show a woman in tight gym clothes.
Later in June, Saudi Arabia sacked the head of its entertainment authority, following an online backlash against a circus featuring women wearing skintight leotards.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Potterheads are You Listening? GoT's Jon Snow Always Wanted to be Harry Potter
- Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Buys BMW G 310 R Motorcycle, Priced at Rs 2.99 Lakh
- SAFF Championship: Cautious India Up Against Pakistan for Final Berth
- Swara Gives Befitting Reply to Troll for Tagging Her Father in Her Controversial Scene
- 10 Years After Jazzy Launch, It is Time For Apple to Reboot The MacBook Air
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...