Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Man Arrested in Times Square Grenade Plot to Appear in Court

The unidentified suspect was arrested on Thursday after police and federal authorities learned that he was inquiring about buying grenades and using them in Times Square.

Reuters

Updated:June 7, 2019, 9:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Man Arrested in Times Square Grenade Plot to Appear in Court
Image for representation. (Reuters/Peter Nicholls)
Loading...

New York: A man who was arrested in an alleged plot to buy grenades for an attack at Times Square is expected to appear in a US District Court in Brooklyn on Friday, local media reported, citing unidentified law enforcement sources.

The suspect, who was not identified, was arrested on Thursday after police and federal authorities learned that he was inquiring about buying grenades and using them in Times Square, one of the most visited destinations in the United States, the New York Daily News reported.

His court appearance is expected to be set for later on Friday, ABC News reported.

New York police referred all inquires on the matter to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which declined to comment.

Authorities do not believe the man was linked to a wider plot involving other people, according to the media reports.

The arrest was made by members of the New York Joint Terrorism Task Force, which is made up of FBI agents and New York police detectives, who began tracking him and eventually took him into custody, the reports said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram