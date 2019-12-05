Take the pledge to vote

Nigerian Man Burnt to Death In Freak Accident In Church After Pastor Mistakes Petrol for Water

A body, burnt beyond recognition, was recovered from the church after the fire which spread to nearby oil pipelines, which burst into flames.

AFP

December 5, 2019, 6:27 PM IST
Nigerian Man Burnt to Death In Freak Accident In Church After Pastor Mistakes Petrol for Water
Lagos: A man was burnt to death on Thursday after a pastor mistook petrol for water during a healing service in Lagos, the emergency services said.

"The pastor picked a keg believing it contained water not knowing it was filled with petrol," said Ibrahim Farinloye of the National Emergency Management Agency. "In the process of emptying the contents on the man, a lit candle nearby sparked fire that engulfed both of them."

The church fire in the Baruwa area in the north of the sprawling city spread to nearby oil pipelines, which burst into flames, he added.

"We have recovered the body of a man. He was burned beyond recognition, while another person (the pastor) was injured with severe burns," Farinloye said.

The head of Lagos state emergency service LASEMA, Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the accident, adding that operations were under way to extinguish the pipeline blaze.

"We are responding quickly to put out the fire. Only one body has been recovered, while the other person who was injured is receiving treatment," he added.

