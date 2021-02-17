Man Clicks Selfie with Pregnant Wife Before Pushing Her Off Cliff in Turkey

A man in Turkey clicked a selfie with his pregnant wife before allegedly pushing her off the same cliff where they were posing during a vacation.

The incident happened in 2018 when Semra Aysal (32) fell off the 1,000-ft cliff leading to her and her unborn child’s death. Soon after, an investigation was launched, and the woman’s husband, Hakan Aysal (40) was arrested in November 2020. Prosecutors alleged the incident was not an accident, but a ‘deliberate’ murder.

They said the man had “planned the murder of his wife by first taking out a personal accident insurance on her behalf with a guarantee of 400,000 Turkish lira (TRY) (£40,865) and where the only beneficiary was himself”. He allegedly took his heavily wife to the cliff of the Butterfly Valley in Fethiye, to ensure there was no witness to the act.

After his wife’s demise, when Aysal went to claim the insurance money, his application was not instantly accepted as the case was under investigation. The Fethiye High Criminal Court had remanded him in custody for premeditated murder. A number of photos of the pregnant woman before her death have now surfaced on the internet.

However, Aysal has denied all charges of murder. "After taking a photo, my wife put the phone in her bag. Later she asked me to give her the phone. I got up and then heard my wife scream behind me when I walked a few steps away to get the phone from her bag. When I turned back, she was not there. I did not push my wife,” he was quoted as saying by Daily Mail. The investigation is underway.