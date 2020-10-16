News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Man Decapitated on Outskirts of Paris, Anti-terror Probe Under Way: Prosecutors

Image for representation. (AP)

The attacker was severely injured after being shot by police in a neighbouring town, sources close to the investigations said.

French anti-terror prosecutors said Friday they were investigating an assault in which a man was decapitated on the outskirts of Paris and the attacker shot by police.

The attack happened at around 5 pm (1500 GMT) near a school in Conflans Saint-Honorine, a western suburb of the French capital.

