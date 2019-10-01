Man Detained Outside UK Parliament While Trying to Douse Himself with Petrol-like Liquid, Say Police

London: London police on Tuesday said they detained a man who was dousing himself with what appeared to be a flammable liquid outside parliament.

"The man, who had a lighter, was sprayed with a fire extinguisher," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. "There was no ignition and the man was detained."

The man was assessed by ambulance workers and taken to hospital. His age or condition were not immediately released.

One lawmaker who was at the scene said in a tweet that the substance "smells like petrol".

The incident came against a background of heightened tension over Britain's imminent departure from the European Union, which has divided the country. MPs are currently debating ways to make sure Britain does not crash out of the EU without a negotiated agreement on its October 31 departure date.

