Home » News » World » US Man Fatally Shot by Police After Call from North Carolina Home
1-MIN READ

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting. (Representative image/PTI)

The name of the officer who fatally shot Joseph Thomas Lopez wasn't immediately released.

A police officer in North Carolina shot and killed a man on Friday after responding to a caller’s report that somebody was trying to enter a home, authorities said. Joseph Thomas Lee Lopez, 29, of Greensboro, died in the shooting, according to a news release by Greensboro police. The name of the officer who fatally shot Lopez wasn’t immediately released.

The News & Record reports that officers were responding to a wanted person call around 10:30 pm at a residence when they encountered Lopez in a shed behind the caller’s home. While confronting the subject, one officer discharged their weapon striking the subject, police said in the news release.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting. The officer who shot Lopez will be placed on administrative duty, a standard procedure after a fatal shooting. (AP) .

first published:November 21, 2021, 11:27 IST