English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 277 130 135
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Man Gets Stuck in Playground Toy After Daughter Asks for a Demonstration, Rescued by Firefighters
37-year-old Paul Clark from Nottingham, East Midlands, was unable to move for over half an hour after he got on a spring rocker to demonstrate it to his young daughter.
Representative Image: Getty Images
Loading...
Firefighters rescued a man after he was stuck in spring rocker while trying to give a demonstration to his daughter on how the children’s playground toy worked.
37-year-old Paul Clark from Nottingham, East Midlands, was unable to move for over half an hour after he got on a spring rocker to demonstrate it to his young daughter, Daily Mail reported.
Clark’s daughter captured a hilarious video of him trying to wriggle out of his predicament.
"It was actually quite scary,” the Mail quoted him as saying.
"It was quite embarrassing. Some people think I was wasting the rescue team's time but if I hadn't of called them I'd still be stuck right now."
He said he had taken his children to the park as a “treat.”
“My youngest daughter asked what the helicopter was and said she wouldn't go on it until I did first,” he said.
The man said he was “on for about five minutes before I tried to get off but I couldn't. She thought it was hilarious and started filming it.”
As he tried to free himself, Clark ripped his trousers and smashed his phone. He said he thought he could get out if “I kept wriggling”.
Realizing that the situation was “getting a bit ridiculous,” he said after about half-an-hour he got his daughter to “pass me her phone and I rang the fire brigade.”
Clark was rescued by four firefighters who “screwed the handles off with a special drill so you can't tell there's any damage to it.”
“Firefighters from Arnold Fire Station were called to a rescue from a children’s playground on Sunday (19 May), shortly before 08:40am, where a man was stuck in an item of play equipment,” Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement.
“The man was released by firefighters using small tools, and was free by 9am.”
37-year-old Paul Clark from Nottingham, East Midlands, was unable to move for over half an hour after he got on a spring rocker to demonstrate it to his young daughter, Daily Mail reported.
Clark’s daughter captured a hilarious video of him trying to wriggle out of his predicament.
"It was actually quite scary,” the Mail quoted him as saying.
"It was quite embarrassing. Some people think I was wasting the rescue team's time but if I hadn't of called them I'd still be stuck right now."
He said he had taken his children to the park as a “treat.”
“My youngest daughter asked what the helicopter was and said she wouldn't go on it until I did first,” he said.
The man said he was “on for about five minutes before I tried to get off but I couldn't. She thought it was hilarious and started filming it.”
As he tried to free himself, Clark ripped his trousers and smashed his phone. He said he thought he could get out if “I kept wriggling”.
Realizing that the situation was “getting a bit ridiculous,” he said after about half-an-hour he got his daughter to “pass me her phone and I rang the fire brigade.”
Clark was rescued by four firefighters who “screwed the handles off with a special drill so you can't tell there's any damage to it.”
“Firefighters from Arnold Fire Station were called to a rescue from a children’s playground on Sunday (19 May), shortly before 08:40am, where a man was stuck in an item of play equipment,” Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement.
“The man was released by firefighters using small tools, and was free by 9am.”
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Video of Differently Abled Zomato Delivery Guy Goes Viral, Twitter Calls Him a 'True Inspiration'
- Brienne 'Journaling' Jamie's Story in 'Game of Thrones' Has Turned into a Hilarious Meme
- Everyone Will Be on Their Phones: Woakes on WC Announcement
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns into Golden Mermaid at Cannes 2019
- Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, SF150 Launch LIVE: As it Happened
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results