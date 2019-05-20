Man Gets Stuck in Playground Toy After Daughter Asks for a Demonstration, Rescued by Firefighters

Firefighters rescued a man after he was stuck in spring rocker while trying to give a demonstration to his daughter on how the children’s playground toy worked.37-year-old Paul Clark from Nottingham, East Midlands, was unable to move for over half an hour after he got on a spring rocker to demonstrate it to his young daughter, Daily Mail reported.Clark’s daughter captured a hilarious video of him trying to wriggle out of his predicament."It was actually quite scary,” the Mail quoted him as saying."It was quite embarrassing. Some people think I was wasting the rescue team's time but if I hadn't of called them I'd still be stuck right now."He said he had taken his children to the park as a “treat.”“My youngest daughter asked what the helicopter was and said she wouldn't go on it until I did first,” he said.The man said he was “on for about five minutes before I tried to get off but I couldn't. She thought it was hilarious and started filming it.”As he tried to free himself, Clark ripped his trousers and smashed his phone. He said he thought he could get out if “I kept wriggling”.Realizing that the situation was “getting a bit ridiculous,” he said after about half-an-hour he got his daughter to “pass me her phone and I rang the fire brigade.”Clark was rescued by four firefighters who “screwed the handles off with a special drill so you can't tell there's any damage to it.”“Firefighters from Arnold Fire Station were called to a rescue from a children’s playground on Sunday (19 May), shortly before 08:40am, where a man was stuck in an item of play equipment,” Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement.“The man was released by firefighters using small tools, and was free by 9am.”