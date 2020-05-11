WORLD

1-MIN READ

Man Held for Burning Alive Parents, Siblings in Pakistan's Punjab

Representative image.

Hamza told police that his father would admonish him for not going to work and having a bad company.

  • PTI Lahore
  • Last Updated: May 11, 2020, 6:59 PM IST
Police in Pakistan's Punjab province have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly burning alive five members of his family, including his parents, as he was angry with his father for scolding him.

The incident occurred in Daska city, some 100kms from Lahore.

According to police, a mysterious fire engulfed the house of Muhammad Ashraf late last month, killing him, his wife Yasmin and their three teenage children, Sobia, Fauzia and Haider.

Senior police officer Capt (R) Mustansar Feroz told reporters on Monday that Ashraf's elder son Ali Hamza was not present when the incident took place.

"We took Hamza into custody who confessed to killing his family members by setting them on fire," Feroz said.


Hamza told police that his father would admonish him for not going to work and having a bad company.

"I had set his house on fire when my parents and siblings were in asleep and fled."

A murder case has been registered against the suspect.

