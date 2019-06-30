Take the pledge to vote

Man held in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Killing Transgender Son

An officer, Azmat Khan, said the father, Aurangzeb Akbar, had given police a written assurance that he wouldn't harm his son, while taking him back home.

Associated Press

Updated:June 30, 2019, 7:34 PM IST
Man held in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Killing Transgender Son
Representational Image.
Peshawar: Pakistani police have arrested a man for murdering his own transgender son, in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Officer Azmat Khan said on Sunday the father, Aurangzeb Akbar, had given police a written assurance that he wouldn't harm his son, while taking him back home.

Police say Aftab Aurangzeb, 19, also known as Maya, had been staying with friends in Peshawar, the provincial capital. Khan said Maya's friends were worried that the family would harm the son, so they involved the police when Maya was brought home, asking for written assurance.

Maya's bullet riddled body was found on Saturday night at a river bank in his home town of Nowshera. In Pakistan's conservative society, transgender persons can be subjected to abuse and sometimes so-called "honor killings" by their families.

