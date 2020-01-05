Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Man Killed in Shark Attack while Diving off Western Australia State

The Department of Primary Industries confirmed the attack, saying a man received fatal injuries after being bitten by a reported white shark.

Associated Press

Updated:January 5, 2020, 5:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Man Killed in Shark Attack while Diving off Western Australia State
Image for representation purpose only / Hindi News18.

Perth: A man was killed by a shark Sunday while diving near Esperance off the coast of Western Australia state.

The attack happened as the man was diving from a boat at Cull Island off Esperance just after 1 pm His body has not been found.

The Department of Primary Industries confirmed the attack, saying a man received fatal injuries after being bitten by a reported white shark.

Police said a woman aboard the boat had been treated for shock. Esperance Police and Marine Rescue WA volunteers deployed to the area on board the marine rescue vessels.

They are still searching the ocean for the victim," a police spokesman said.

It was the 16th fatal shark attack off Western Australia since 2000.

In April 2017, 17-year-old Laeticia Brouwer died after being attacked by a great white shark while surfing with her father off Esperance.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram