English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Killed on Moscow Runway After Being Hit by Plane During Take-off
The 25-year-old somehow ended up on the runway where a Boeing 737 plane inflicted deadly injuries on him during takeoff.
Image for representation only. (Photo courtesy: AFP)
Loading...
Moscow: A man was killed on the runway at Moscow's largest airport when he was hit by a plane that was taking off, Russian investigators said on Wednesday.
Russian news agencies quoted sources as saying the man was on a stopover in Moscow and had earlier picked a fight on board his flight from Spain.
The 25-year-old somehow ended up on the runway where "a Boeing 737 plane inflicted deadly injuries on him during takeoff," the Russian Investigative Committee said on Twitter.
The incident occurred in Sheremetyevo airport at around 8pm on Tuesday as the plane was taking off on a flight to Athens.
The head of Russia's aviation watchdog Alexander Neradko told Russian agencies that the plane was operated by Russian flagship carrier Aeroflot.
Investigators said in a video posted on Twitter that they found down from the man's coat and a shoelace among the fragments scattered on the runway. No official criminal probe has been launched yet.
Sheremetyevo Airport did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Russian news agencies said the man had been escorted by police in Sheremetyevo to the boarding gate for his connecting flight, but then walked away instead of boarding a bus to the plane.
Sources quoted by Russian agencies said the man had been due to fly on to Armenia.
Interfax news agencies also quoted a source as saying that airport services and police inspected the plane when it landed in Athens and found "holes" in the fuselage.
Aeroflot, which flies from Sheremetyevo, said on its website Wednesday that a number of flights have been rescheduled as one of the three runways was closed.
Russian news agencies quoted sources as saying the man was on a stopover in Moscow and had earlier picked a fight on board his flight from Spain.
The 25-year-old somehow ended up on the runway where "a Boeing 737 plane inflicted deadly injuries on him during takeoff," the Russian Investigative Committee said on Twitter.
The incident occurred in Sheremetyevo airport at around 8pm on Tuesday as the plane was taking off on a flight to Athens.
The head of Russia's aviation watchdog Alexander Neradko told Russian agencies that the plane was operated by Russian flagship carrier Aeroflot.
Investigators said in a video posted on Twitter that they found down from the man's coat and a shoelace among the fragments scattered on the runway. No official criminal probe has been launched yet.
Sheremetyevo Airport did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Russian news agencies said the man had been escorted by police in Sheremetyevo to the boarding gate for his connecting flight, but then walked away instead of boarding a bus to the plane.
Sources quoted by Russian agencies said the man had been due to fly on to Armenia.
Interfax news agencies also quoted a source as saying that airport services and police inspected the plane when it landed in Athens and found "holes" in the fuselage.
Aeroflot, which flies from Sheremetyevo, said on its website Wednesday that a number of flights have been rescheduled as one of the three runways was closed.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s New Photo is Royalty Personified, See Here
- Ranbir Kapoor Accompanying Alia Bhatt to a Doctor Will Give You Major Relationship Goals
- Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar's Husband & Shrishty Rode's Fiancé Get Into Social Media Brawl
- Opposites Attract: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Walk Different Paths in Funny Video
- Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Variant Will Reportedly Have Six Cameras: Expected Price, Specifications And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...