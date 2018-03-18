English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Kills One, Wounds Himself at Southern California Mall
The shooter was wounded and taken to a hospital, according to Ventura County fire Capt. Steve Swindle. He said there was no threat to the public.
Law enforcement officers work in The Oaks mall in Thousand Oaks, California. (Image: AP)
Thousand Oaks: Shoppers at a Southern California mall ran into stores and out the exits on Saturday after authorities said a gunman shot and killed one person and then turned the gun on himself.
The shooter was wounded and taken to a hospital, according to Ventura County fire Capt. Steve Swindle. He said there was no threat to the public. Shoppers had been locked down at The Oaks mall in the city of Thousand Oaks, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Los Angeles.
Jeffrey Simpson, 17, was shopping with his mother at a department store when an announcement came over the intercom about a threat outside the mall.
"I went to Nordstrom to get pants, and the next thing I know, the doors are being sealed," Simpson said.
He said he and his mom were "a little shaken" but OK. They were in the store for more than an hour but shoppers were free to move around and employees were helping people stay comfortable and calm, Simpson said.
Firefighters opened up a nearby fire station as a safety zone for shoppers.
A message left for the Ventura County sheriff's department wasn't immediately returned.
Also Watch
The shooter was wounded and taken to a hospital, according to Ventura County fire Capt. Steve Swindle. He said there was no threat to the public. Shoppers had been locked down at The Oaks mall in the city of Thousand Oaks, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Los Angeles.
Jeffrey Simpson, 17, was shopping with his mother at a department store when an announcement came over the intercom about a threat outside the mall.
"I went to Nordstrom to get pants, and the next thing I know, the doors are being sealed," Simpson said.
He said he and his mom were "a little shaken" but OK. They were in the store for more than an hour but shoppers were free to move around and employees were helping people stay comfortable and calm, Simpson said.
Firefighters opened up a nearby fire station as a safety zone for shoppers.
A message left for the Ventura County sheriff's department wasn't immediately returned.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Wednesday 07 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 16 March , 2018 Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Wednesday 07 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Chennaiyin FC Stun Bengaluru FC to Win Second ISL Title
- Rising India: Ranveer Singh Talks About Facing The Limelight, His Style Quotient And Padmaavat
- Zuckerberg Goes 007 Mode: Sets up 'Secret Police' to Find Information Leakers in Facebook
- Rajinikanth Ensured I Ate On Time: Pankaj Tripathi
- India Joins In As World Prepares To Celebrate French Gastronomy On March 21