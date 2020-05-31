WORLD

1-MIN READ

Man Murders 5 Family Members in Pakistan's KPK; Killed in Police Fire

Representative image.

Representative image.

The accused Jehanzeb Surkheli killed his two wives, daughter, son and daughter-in-law after a fight over a petty issue.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 31, 2020, 3:06 PM IST
A mentally disturbed man shot dead five members of his family before being gunned down by the security forces in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said on Sunday.

The accused Jehanzeb Surkheli killed his two wives, daughter, son and daughter-in-law after a fight over a petty issue in KPK's Batagram district, Station House Officer Nisar Ahmed said.

Surkheli, whose age was not mentioned, is suspected to have suffered with a mental illness.

He threatened the locals from entering his house and started digging graves inside to bury the bodies, the SHO said.

The police team reached the spot and asked Surkheli to surrender but he opened fire. Surkheli was killed in the police's retaliatory fire.


