Man Sets Himself on Fire Near White House, Month After Similar Incident
The incident took place shortly after noon on the Ellipse — south of the president's residence — near 15th Street and Constitution Avenue, the Secret Service said on Twitter.
File photo of the White House in Washington. (Reuters)
Washington: A man set himself on fire near the White House on Wednesday, the Secret Service said, adding that the individual was receiving first aid at the scene.
"Secret Service personnel are on scene assisting @NatlParkService and @usparkpolicepio in rendering first aid," it said, referring to park rangers and park police.
Last month, a man set his jacket on fire just outside the White House fence on Pennsylvania Avenue. That man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
