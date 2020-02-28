English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Man Shoots Himself Dead Playing Russian Roulette to 'Impress' a Woman in French Bar

Image for representation only.

Image for representation only.

'He put a bullet in the revolver, a 357 Magnum, and spun the cylinder. He killed himself with the first shot' in front of the woman, said a source.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: February 28, 2020, 10:48 AM IST
Share this:

Bobigny (France): The owner of a bar outside Paris accidentally shot himself dead himself playing Russian roulette in an attempt to impress a woman, a source close to the investigation said Thursday.


A shot went off as the man, 47, played with a revolver in his bar in Pierrefitte-sur-Seine just north of the French capital.

He "wanted to impress a woman," said the source.

"He put a bullet in the revolver, a 357 Magnum, and spun the cylinder. He killed himself with the first shot" in front of the woman.

The woman told investigators the bar owner had consumed alcohol and cocaine.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story