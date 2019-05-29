Take the pledge to vote

Man Sustains Injuries After Setting Self Ablaze Near White House, Says US Secret Service

It was the second such incident since April 12, when a man in a wheelchair-type electric scooter lit his jacket on fire outside the White House fence.

Reuters

Updated:May 29, 2019, 11:19 PM IST
Man Sustains Injuries After Setting Self Ablaze Near White House, Says US Secret Service
Image for representation. (Reuters/Peter Nicholls)
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A man set himself on fire outside the White House on Wednesday and was being treated at the scene, the U.S. Secret Service said.

Authorities from the National Park Service and U.S. Park Police were administering first aid after the incident on the Ellipse near the Washington Mall, an area popular with tourists, according to a Twitter post. Further details were not available.

It was the second such incident since April 12, when a man in a wheelchair-type electric scooter lit his jacket on fire outside the White House fence.

That man was hospitalized with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, the U.S. Secret Service said.
