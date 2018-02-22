English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Throws Grenade at US Embassy in Montenegro, Then Blows Himself Up
No casualties were reported from the embassy which confirmed a small explosion near its compound. The U.S. State Department said checks were being carried out to ensure all staff were safe.
Representative image: An unexploded grenade.
PODGORICA: An unidentified man threw an explosive device, probably a hand grenade, at the U.S. embassy building in Podgorica, the capital of Montenegro, around midnight before blowing himself up, the government said on Thursday.
No casualties were reported from the embassy which confirmed a small explosion near its compound. The U.S. State Department said checks were being carried out to ensure all staff were safe. Policemen with submachine guns and police vehicles were out on the streets near the embassy building on Thursday morning after the incident.
The government, in a tweet, said that about half an hour after midnight "an unknown person" had committed suicide with an explosive device.
"Immediately before, that person threw an explosive device from the intersection near the Sport Center into the U.S. embassy compound." The device was most probably a hand grenade, it said. Police were investigating and trying to establish the person's identification.
The embassy was closed for issuing visas on Thursday and it warned U.S. citizens to stay away until further notice. "The U.S. embassy in Podgorica advises U.S. citizens there is an active security situation at the U.S. embassy in Podgorica," it said on its website.
Montenegro is the smallest of all former Yugoslav republics and became the 29th country to join NATO last May.
Also Watch
No casualties were reported from the embassy which confirmed a small explosion near its compound. The U.S. State Department said checks were being carried out to ensure all staff were safe. Policemen with submachine guns and police vehicles were out on the streets near the embassy building on Thursday morning after the incident.
The government, in a tweet, said that about half an hour after midnight "an unknown person" had committed suicide with an explosive device.
"Immediately before, that person threw an explosive device from the intersection near the Sport Center into the U.S. embassy compound." The device was most probably a hand grenade, it said. Police were investigating and trying to establish the person's identification.
The embassy was closed for issuing visas on Thursday and it warned U.S. citizens to stay away until further notice. "The U.S. embassy in Podgorica advises U.S. citizens there is an active security situation at the U.S. embassy in Podgorica," it said on its website.
Montenegro is the smallest of all former Yugoslav republics and became the 29th country to join NATO last May.
Also Watch
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street