English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Tied up on Malaysia Aircraft After He Strips Naked, Watches Porn and Tries to Hug Stewardess
Shortly after the Malindo Air flight departed from Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, the 20-year-old took his clothes off and started watching pornography on his laptop.
Image for representation. (AFP)
Kuala Lumpur: A Bangladeshi passenger who reportedly stripped naked and attacked a stewardess during a flight from Malaysia has been arrested, the airline said on Monday.
Shortly after the Malindo Air flight departed from Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, the 20-year-old took his clothes off and started watching pornography on his laptop. The man, a student at a Malaysian university, initially put his clothes back on at the request of cabin crew, the New Straits Times newspaper reported.
But he then tried to hug female crew members, and when his advances were rejected he became aggressive and attacked a stewardess, the paper said. The cabin crew and passengers reportedly managed to subdue him and tied up his hands with a piece of cloth for the rest of the flight.
There was no indication as to why he was acting strangely.
The airline, a Malaysian subsidiary of an Indonesian company, declined to confirm all the details but said in a statement that a "disruptive passenger" was tied up on the flight to Dhaka, and was arrested on arrival.
Also Watch
Shortly after the Malindo Air flight departed from Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, the 20-year-old took his clothes off and started watching pornography on his laptop. The man, a student at a Malaysian university, initially put his clothes back on at the request of cabin crew, the New Straits Times newspaper reported.
But he then tried to hug female crew members, and when his advances were rejected he became aggressive and attacked a stewardess, the paper said. The cabin crew and passengers reportedly managed to subdue him and tied up his hands with a piece of cloth for the rest of the flight.
There was no indication as to why he was acting strangely.
The airline, a Malaysian subsidiary of an Indonesian company, declined to confirm all the details but said in a statement that a "disruptive passenger" was tied up on the flight to Dhaka, and was arrested on arrival.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
- Sridevi Death : Meet the Man Who Helped Send Back Sridevi's Body to India
- Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
- Watch Now: Exclusive Interview With Jimmy Shergill, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda #NotSoSerious
- LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Oscars 2018: The Shape of Water Triumphs; Gary Oldman and Frances McDormand Win Top Acting Honours
- NBA Star Kobe Bryant Wins Oscar for Dear Basketball
- Oscars 2018: Beachy Waves Made Star's Hair Game Strong at the Red Carpet
- Tata 45X Premium Hatchback Unseen Image Gallery – Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20 Rival
- Jaydev Unadkat Eyes ODI Berth With Good Showing in Sri Lanka