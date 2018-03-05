GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Man Tied up on Malaysia Aircraft After He Strips Naked, Watches Porn and Tries to Hug Stewardess

Shortly after the Malindo Air flight departed from Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, the 20-year-old took his clothes off and started watching pornography on his laptop.

PTI

Updated:March 5, 2018, 2:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Man Tied up on Malaysia Aircraft After He Strips Naked, Watches Porn and Tries to Hug Stewardess
Image for representation. (AFP)
Kuala Lumpur: A Bangladeshi passenger who reportedly stripped naked and attacked a stewardess during a flight from Malaysia has been arrested, the airline said on Monday.

Shortly after the Malindo Air flight departed from Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, the 20-year-old took his clothes off and started watching pornography on his laptop. The man, a student at a Malaysian university, initially put his clothes back on at the request of cabin crew, the New Straits Times newspaper reported.

But he then tried to hug female crew members, and when his advances were rejected he became aggressive and attacked a stewardess, the paper said. The cabin crew and passengers reportedly managed to subdue him and tied up his hands with a piece of cloth for the rest of the flight.

There was no indication as to why he was acting strangely.

The airline, a Malaysian subsidiary of an Indonesian company, declined to confirm all the details but said in a statement that a "disruptive passenger" was tied up on the flight to Dhaka, and was arrested on arrival.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Aditya Nair
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES