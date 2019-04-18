English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Walks into New York Cathedral With Gas Cans and Lighters; Arrested
The man told police he was cutting through the cathedral and his mini van had run out of gasoline, but the police found no shortage of fuel in his vehicle.
Image for representation. (Reuters/Peter Nicholls)
Loading...
A 37-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday night after walking into St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City with two full gasoline cans, lighter fluid and lighters, police said.
The man entered the Catholic cathedral in Midtown Manhattan just before 8:00 pm (0000 GMT) and was confronted by a security guard, a New York City Police Department (NYPD) official said.
As the man turned to leave, gasoline spilled onto the floor and the guard informed police stationed outside.
Officers caught up with the man and he was taken into custody after questioning, said John Miller, deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism for the NYPD.
"An individual walking into an iconic location like St. Patrick's Cathedral carrying over four gallons of gasoline, two bottles of lighter fluid and lighters, is something we would have grave concern over," Miller told reporters outside the cathedral.
Asked if "terrorism" was a motive in the incident, Miller said it was "too early to say that."
Miller noted the incident came two days after the much-publicized fire in Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral.
"This is an indicator of something that would be very suspicious," he said.
Three predominantly black churches in Louisiana were burned down between March 26 and April 4.
The man told police he was cutting through the cathedral to get to Madison Avenue from 5th Avenue and his mini van had run out of gasoline, Miller said.
When police checked the vehicle they found it was not out of fuel, at which point the man was arrested, he said.
"He is known to police and we are looking into his background," he added. "We don't know what his mindset was, what his motive was."
The man entered the Catholic cathedral in Midtown Manhattan just before 8:00 pm (0000 GMT) and was confronted by a security guard, a New York City Police Department (NYPD) official said.
As the man turned to leave, gasoline spilled onto the floor and the guard informed police stationed outside.
Officers caught up with the man and he was taken into custody after questioning, said John Miller, deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism for the NYPD.
"An individual walking into an iconic location like St. Patrick's Cathedral carrying over four gallons of gasoline, two bottles of lighter fluid and lighters, is something we would have grave concern over," Miller told reporters outside the cathedral.
Asked if "terrorism" was a motive in the incident, Miller said it was "too early to say that."
Miller noted the incident came two days after the much-publicized fire in Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral.
"This is an indicator of something that would be very suspicious," he said.
Three predominantly black churches in Louisiana were burned down between March 26 and April 4.
The man told police he was cutting through the cathedral to get to Madison Avenue from 5th Avenue and his mini van had run out of gasoline, Miller said.
When police checked the vehicle they found it was not out of fuel, at which point the man was arrested, he said.
"He is known to police and we are looking into his background," he added. "We don't know what his mindset was, what his motive was."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: People Want A Change Of Govt At Centre & State, Says Chidambaram
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Kanhaiya Kumar Faces Protests By Begusarai Locals Over 'Azadi' Slogans
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: People Want A Change Of Govt At Centre & State, Says Chidambaram
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Kanhaiya Kumar Faces Protests By Begusarai Locals Over 'Azadi' Slogans
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kohli and Wife Anushka Host RCB Team for Dinner
- Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Make for a Stunning Pair at a Friend’s Wedding, See Pics
- Apple Might be Working on Upgraded 4.7-inch iPhone Based on iPhone 8 Design
- Watch Sophie Turner Struggle with her New-Found Powers in X-Men: Dark Phoenix Final Trailer
- 'Game of Thrones' Mania Has Made its Way into The 2019 Lok Sabha Elections
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results