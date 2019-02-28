Man Who Attempted to Hijack Bangladesh Flight Was 'Mentally Unstable' After Divorce with Actress

The 24-year-old hijacker of Dubai-bound Biman Bangladesh BG-147 was mentally unstable since his divorce with famous Bangladeshi actor Shimla, said Bangladesh authorities.Mohammad Polash Ahmed, also known as, Mahibi Jahan had attempted to hijack BG-147 flight carrying 143 passengers on February 24, following which the airplane made an emergency landing in Chattogram airport. The attempt was however foiled by Bangladesh security forces and Ahmed was shot dead.Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said that Ahmed was arrested before and jailed in a criminal offence.“I would like to congratulate our forces for closing the operation in a short time. We got various leads regarding the hijacker and through his finger print records,we have found that he was earlier arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion and jailed in a serious criminal offence,” Khan told News18 in a telephonic conversation.However, he added that the motive of the hijack is yet to be ascertained.“We have formed a five-member committee to check airport security system and are trying to connect the loose ends. But, it is clear that he was mentally unstable and travelling as a passenger (seat number 17A),” said Secretary of Civil Aviation, Bangladesh, Mohibul Haque.He was married to Shimla, but got divorced a few months back and since then he had been emotionally disturbed, Haque said.“We have handed over his body to his father. Our investigating officers are getting in touch with his family members, relatives and Shimla regarding his mental state,” he added.Ahmed is a resident of Dudhghata in Central Dhaka’s Sonargaon area. Recently, he was not on good terms with his father.“Every time my son used to ask for money from me to travel abroad. But, last time when he came, I noticed a big change in his behaviour. He visited the mosque and offered prayers, which was unusual for him. Why he committed this crime is a big mystery for us,” said the bereaved father.Ahmed’s ex-wife Shimla is a National Award winning actor in Bangladesh. The duo got divorced in November, 2018.