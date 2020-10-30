Next Story
Man Who Killed Three in a Nice Church was a Tunisian Who Had Been in Italy, Says French Prosecutor
Police officers stand near Notre Dame church, where a knife attack took place, in Nice, France October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Pool
France's antiterrorism prosecutor says the man who killed three in a Nice church was a Tunisian who had been in Italy.
- Associated Press NICE
- Last Updated: October 30, 2020, 8:10 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor says the man who killed three in a Nice church was a Tunisian who had been in Italy.
French anti-terrorism prosecutor now investigating knife attack at Nice church that killed 2.