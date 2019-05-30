English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Who Set Himself on Fire Near White House Succumbs to Injuries: Officials
The man set himself on fire on the Ellipse, an area popular with tourists between the White House and the Washington Monument, on Wednesday.
A man is seen engulfed in flames after he set himself on fire on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, U.S., May 29, 2019 in this still image obtained from social media video. KRISJAN BERZINS /via REUTERS
Washington: A man who set himself on fire near the White House has died of his injuries, the US Park Police said on Thursday.
The man set himself on fire on the Ellipse, an area popular with tourists between the White House and the Washington Monument, on Wednesday, authorities said.
The man, who was identified as Arnav Gupta, was taken to the hospital and died later that night, the Park Police said.
The investigation was being turned over to the Metropolitan Police Department, the Park Police said. A representative for the MPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
It was the second such incident in two months, when a man in an electric mobility scooter was hospitalized after he lit his jacket on fire outside the White House fence.
