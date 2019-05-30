Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Man Who Set Himself on Fire Near White House Succumbs to Injuries: Officials

The man set himself on fire on the Ellipse, an area popular with tourists between the White House and the Washington Monument, on Wednesday.

Reuters

Updated:May 30, 2019, 4:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Man Who Set Himself on Fire Near White House Succumbs to Injuries: Officials
A man is seen engulfed in flames after he set himself on fire on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, U.S., May 29, 2019 in this still image obtained from social media video. KRISJAN BERZINS /via REUTERS
Loading...
Washington: A man who set himself on fire near the White House has died of his injuries, the US Park Police said on Thursday.

The man set himself on fire on the Ellipse, an area popular with tourists between the White House and the Washington Monument, on Wednesday, authorities said.

The man, who was identified as Arnav Gupta, was taken to the hospital and died later that night, the Park Police said.

The investigation was being turned over to the Metropolitan Police Department, the Park Police said. A representative for the MPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It was the second such incident in two months, when a man in an electric mobility scooter was hospitalized after he lit his jacket on fire outside the White House fence.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram