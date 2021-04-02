Mangalore Couple Stabbed to Death in New Zealand, Hospitalised Son’s Role Suspected

Auckland: A couple from Mangalore, Karnataka, who had settled in New Zealand’s Auckland city a couple of years ago for higher studies of their only son, was found dead with stab wounds last week. The couple’s son and another local resident were also admitted to hospital with serious injuries.

The bodies were recovered on March 31 from their residence.

According to police sources, the couple was stabbed though the exact reason of death is not yet known. A passer-by entered the residence of the deceased after hearing screams. He, too, received serious injuries. It’s not yet known who is behind the incident.

The police suspect this could be an act by someone known to the couple or a family member.

Elisabeth Bangera and her husband Herman Bangera, belonged to Balmatta in Mangalore of Karnataka. The police informed that Elisabeth’s father Edward Ammanna was a reputed teacher at the Sunday School of the Shanthi Cathedral in Balmatta. He was an honorary member of the Mercara Hill Church. On the other hand, Herman was an administrator at a school in Mumbai. Elisabeth at that time worked for the Godrej Company in Mumbai. As both were residents of the same locality they knew each other and later got married.

After their marriage, Elisabeth and Herman started living in Goa. In 2007, they settled in Auckland for the higher studies of their only son, Shell Bangera.

They were known as a perfect and happy family in the locality. The couple had recently shared the degree certificate of their son Shell on Facebook.

According to Police, the relationship between Shell and his parents had become stressful since the last few days as informed by the neighbours. The son wanted to live separately. Police suspect Shell could have stabbed his parents first and later tried to end his own life.

The police are conducting a detailed investigation and waiting to proceed after recording the statements of Shell and the passer-by who are undergoing treatment at the hospital.