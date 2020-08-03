Manhattan DA seeks to dismiss Trump lawsuit over subpoena for tax records

The Manhattan district attorney on Monday filed a motion to dismiss U.S. President Donald Trump’s lawsuit challenging a subpoena for his tax records.

A week ago, Trump made his latest bid to quash Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s subpoena for his tax returns, after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the president was not immune from state criminal probes.

In his second amended complaint, filed in federal court in Manhattan on July 27, Trump argued the subpoena was “wildly overbroad” and was issued “bad faith” and amounts to “harassment.”

Vance, in response, said Trump did not substantiate his assertions that it was overly broad or issued in bad faith.

The latest complaint “merely regurgitates allegations and arguments this court has rejected before,” Vance said in court papers, urging the court to dismiss the challenge “without delay.”

