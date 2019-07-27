Manufacture in US, Not China to Avoid Tariffs, Trump Tells Apple
US President Donald Trump said Apple will not get any tariff waiver for its products made in China, but later added that he had a lot of respect for Tim Cook, so they could 'work it out'.
File photo of US President Donald Trump.
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday ruled out a tariff waiver for Apple products made in China.
"I want Apple to build their plants in the United States. I do not want them to build them in China," he told reporters in his Oval Office at the White House.
"When I heard they were going to build in China, I said no, it's okay. You can build in China, but when you send your product into the United States, we are going to tariff you. But we will work it out," Trump said.
Stating that he had a lot of respect for Apple chief Tim Cook, the president said, "We will work it out. I think they are going to announce that they are going to build a plant in Texas. And if they do that, I am starting to get very happy."
Earlier in the day, Trump said Apple will not get any tariff waiver for its products made in China.
"Apple will not be given Tariff waiver, or relief, for Mac Pro parts that are made in China," he said in a tweet and asked the company to manufacture its products in the US.
"Make them in the USA, no Tariffs!," Trump tweeted.
Also Watch
-
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Instagram Model and Influencer Has Meltdown After Likes Disappear from Posts
- Celebs Say Rihanna is the Best-Smelling Person on Earth and We're Thinking Fenty
- Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas Distraught Over Dog Waldo's Tragic Death: Report
- Sony Just Made an Air Conditioner That you can Actually Wear
- Former Kiwi Coach Mike Hesson Set to Apply for India Head Coach