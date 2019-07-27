Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Manufacture in US, Not China to Avoid Tariffs, Trump Tells Apple

US President Donald Trump said Apple will not get any tariff waiver for its products made in China, but later added that he had a lot of respect for Tim Cook, so they could 'work it out'.

PTI

Updated:July 27, 2019, 12:23 PM IST
Manufacture in US, Not China to Avoid Tariffs, Trump Tells Apple
File photo of US President Donald Trump.
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday ruled out a tariff waiver for Apple products made in China.

"I want Apple to build their plants in the United States. I do not want them to build them in China," he told reporters in his Oval Office at the White House.

"When I heard they were going to build in China, I said no, it's okay. You can build in China, but when you send your product into the United States, we are going to tariff you. But we will work it out," Trump said.

Stating that he had a lot of respect for Apple chief Tim Cook, the president said, "We will work it out. I think they are going to announce that they are going to build a plant in Texas. And if they do that, I am starting to get very happy."

Earlier in the day, Trump said Apple will not get any tariff waiver for its products made in China.

"Apple will not be given Tariff waiver, or relief, for Mac Pro parts that are made in China," he said in a tweet and asked the company to manufacture its products in the US.

"Make them in the USA, no Tariffs!," Trump tweeted.

Read full article
