Marco Expected To Become Hurricane As It Heads Toward U.S. Gulf Coast, NHC Says

(Reuters) – Tropical storm Marco is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane later on Saturday with its center expected to move through the Yucatan Channel into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by evening, the U.S National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Marco was located about 105 miles (168.98 km) east-northeast of Cozumel, Mexico and about 75 miles south-southwest of the western tip of Cuba, according to NHC’s latest bulletin.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 miles per hour with higher gusts, the forecaster added.

