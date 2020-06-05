WORLD

Marriott Says Ordered by Trump Administration to Cease Cuba Hotel Business

The hotel operator had received notice its government-issued license would not be renewed, a company spokeswoman said.

  • Last Updated: June 5, 2020, 10:06 PM IST
Marriott International, the only U.S. company to run a hotel in Communist-run Cuba, the Four Points Sheraton in Havana, told Reuters it had been ordered by the Trump administration to wind down its operations by August 31.

The hotel operator had received notice its government-issued license would not be renewed, a company spokeswoman said. This was first issued during the 2014-2016 U.S.-Cuban detente pursued by former President Barack Obama, that President Donald Trump has since rolled back.

The U.S. Department of Treasury had also informed the company that it would "not be permitted to open other hotels in Cuba that have been in preparation", the spokeswoman said.


