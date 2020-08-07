WORLD

Marti?, Kontaveit and Giorgi rally for wins in Palermo

PALERMO, Sicily Top-seeded Petra Marti rallied past Russian qualifier Liudmila Samsonova 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 to reach the Palermo Ladies Open quarterfinals Thursday in the first tournament following a five-month break due to the coronavirus.

The struggle was real out there today, Marti said after the 2 -hour match.Shes not the type of player I like to play. She plays really fast, hits really flat and low. And especially on these (clay) courts it can be tricky.

Overall I didnt really enjoy myself out there. But I realized right away that it was not going to be easy and I was going to have to fight.

Marti will next face another qualifier, Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Also advancing was fourth-seeded Anett Kontaveit, who also had to come from behind to defeat Laura Siegemund 3-6, 6-2, 6-2. Kontaveits quarterfinal opponent will be Italian wild-card entry Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

In yet another three-set comeback win, Italys Camila Giorgi eliminated Slovenian qualifier Kaja Juvan 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Players and officials for the tournament are being tested every four days for COVID-19 and one player who tested positive withdrew over the weekend. New protocols include fewer ball kids, a limited number of fans and no post-match handshakes between opponents.

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

  • First Published: August 7, 2020, 3:24 AM IST
