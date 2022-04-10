Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted well after midnight following a high-octane assembly session throughout the day on Saturday. Imran lost a vote of confidence in parliament, after being deserted by coalition partners who blame him for mismanagement of the economy and failure to deliver on his campaign promises.

Imran Khan is not a newbie when it comes to being in the news for all the wrong reasons. From surprising none with his “excitement" to be in Moscow amid the Russia-Ukraine war to his ‘slip-of-tongue’ in calling al-Qaeda chief and 9/11 attack mastermind Osama bin Laden a martyr, Imran Khan has time and again provided ammunition to trolls with his goof-ups.

Here are some of Imran Khan’s most controversial remarks:

-‘So much excitement’: Imran Khan’s one of very recent bloopers was when he unabashedly showed his “excitement" to be in Moscow right when Russia had decided to invade Ukraine.

“What a time I have come so much excitement,” he was heard telling a Russian official in a video shared by Pakistan’s Geo News reporter.

Advertisement

Khan had landed in Moscow for a two-day visit , hours after the Russian President ordered a special military operation in eastern Ukraine, ignoring last-minute appeals and warnings from the West.

-‘Martyr’ Osama bin Laden: In what was later called a ‘slip of tongue’ moment, Imran Khan had called former al-Qaeda chief and 9/11 terror attack mastermind Osama bin Laden a “martyr" in June last year. “I will never forget how we Pakistanis were embarrassed when the Americans came into Abbottabad and killed Osama bin Laden, martyred him," Khan had said while addressing the National Assembly.

Pakistan Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry later came in defense of Imran Khan and said that calling Osama bin Laden a martyr was nothing but a “slip of the tongue".

-‘Women wearing few clothes impact men’: In June last year, Imran Khan was seen blaming rise in the cases of sexual violence on how women dress in the country. In an interview, Khan said that women wearing “very few" clothes will have an impact on men “unless they are robots". Khan also said that the concept of “purdah" (a religious and social practice of female seclusion) is a means to avoid “temptation" in society.

-‘Sexual crimes on the rise due to mobile phones’: Imran Khan was under fire last year once again for linking sexual assault with the misuse of mobile phones. Sharing his knowledge on the “correct usage" of modern technology, Khan had said that sexual crimes are on the rise in Pakistan due to the “misuse" of mobile phones

-‘…prices of aloo-tamatar’: Last month when Opposition voices against him were growing louder, Imran Khan had said he did not join politics to check the prices of ‘aloo, tamatar’. Imran Khan slammed the Opposition parties for tabling a no confidence motion against him in Parliament, accusing him for mismanaging the economy.

Addressing a political rally in Hafizabad city in Punjab province, Khan had said the nation would stand against elements trying to topple his government through “buying the conscience of the [lawmakers] using money”.

-Afghans ‘free from slavery’ with Taliban’s return: A day after Kabul fell to the Taliban in August 2021, forcing Ashraf Ghani to join the citizens and foreigners in Afghanistan to escape the country, Imran Khan said Afghans have “broken the chains of slavery in the country".

Advertisement

“When you adopt someone’s culture you believe it to be superior and you end up becoming a slave to it. It is more difficult to free your mind from mental slavery. Afghans have broken the shackles of slavery," he said when the country was in horror over the return of the brutal Taliban rule.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.