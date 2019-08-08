Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Maryam Nawaz, Daughter of Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif, Arrested: Report

Maryam Nawaz was taken into custody by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) outside Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore where she went to meet her father,

News18.com

Updated:August 8, 2019, 2:58 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Maryam Nawaz, Daughter of Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif, Arrested: Report
File photo of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.
Loading...

Islamabad: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz was arrested by Pakistan's anti-corruption watchdog on Thursday.

Maryam Nawaz was taken into custody by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) outside Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore where she went to meet her father, Dawn newspaper reported.

She was summoned by the NAB in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case at 11 a.m. on Thursday but she did not appear before the bureau, leading the anti-graft body to detain her.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram