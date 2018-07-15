English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Maryam Nawaz 'Turns Down' Special Jail Perks, But Dad Nawaz 'Wants More'
Both, Sharif and Maryam, were sentenced by an accountability court to 10 and seven years in prison, respectively.
Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam Nawaz onboard an aircraft on their way to Pakistan on Friday. (Photo retweeted by PML-N)
New Delhi: Maryam Nawaz Sharif who has been sentenced to seven years in prison, has declined better facilities at the Adiala jail where she is presently lodged, Pakistani media reports said.
In a statement, the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said, “I was offered to apply for better class/facilities by the Superintendent of the jail, as per the rules, that I refused of my own will - This is purely my own decision, taken without any pressure from anyone."
Earlier, reports suggested that authorities had decided to provide the power duo 'B' class facilities “on the basis of their social status and not on the grounds of offence under which they were convicted”.
'B' class facilities are reportedly reserved for prisoners who “have been accustomed to a superior mode of living” either by “social status, education or habit of life”
According to a report in The News International, a separate kitchen was available in the B-Class where meal could be prepared on electric heaters. The inmates were also provided with praying mat, medicines, shaving cream, clothes, packets of cardamom, four towels and eatables.
The report added that the jail authorities have given two pairs of prisoners’ clothes to the inmates.
The The News International report further quoted sources as saying that Nawaz Sharif had complained about the lack of cleanliness in the washroom and there being only one mattress and fan.
The two were convicted on July 6 in the Avenfield Corruption case linked to the Sharif family's ownership of four luxury flats in London. Both, Sharif and Maryam, were sentenced by an accountability court to 10 and seven years in prison, respectively.
Sharif's legal team was allowed to meet him briefly on Saturday for five minutes.
No bed, no AC has been provided to Sharif in Adiala, the team said, adding that a senior police official was present throughout the meeting. Sharif was not even given a newspaper to read, his bed was a mattress on the floor and the washroom at his disposal was in “despicable conditions”, the team said.
Also Watch
In a statement, the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said, “I was offered to apply for better class/facilities by the Superintendent of the jail, as per the rules, that I refused of my own will - This is purely my own decision, taken without any pressure from anyone."
Earlier, reports suggested that authorities had decided to provide the power duo 'B' class facilities “on the basis of their social status and not on the grounds of offence under which they were convicted”.
'B' class facilities are reportedly reserved for prisoners who “have been accustomed to a superior mode of living” either by “social status, education or habit of life”
According to a report in The News International, a separate kitchen was available in the B-Class where meal could be prepared on electric heaters. The inmates were also provided with praying mat, medicines, shaving cream, clothes, packets of cardamom, four towels and eatables.
The report added that the jail authorities have given two pairs of prisoners’ clothes to the inmates.
The The News International report further quoted sources as saying that Nawaz Sharif had complained about the lack of cleanliness in the washroom and there being only one mattress and fan.
The two were convicted on July 6 in the Avenfield Corruption case linked to the Sharif family's ownership of four luxury flats in London. Both, Sharif and Maryam, were sentenced by an accountability court to 10 and seven years in prison, respectively.
Sharif's legal team was allowed to meet him briefly on Saturday for five minutes.
No bed, no AC has been provided to Sharif in Adiala, the team said, adding that a senior police official was present throughout the meeting. Sharif was not even given a newspaper to read, his bed was a mattress on the floor and the washroom at his disposal was in “despicable conditions”, the team said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
-
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Joe Root Urges England to Remain 'Ruthless' Against India
- Amitabh Bachchan's Silence Over His Dramatic Drop in Twitter Followers Has Gotten Us Worried
- The Tippling Point | A Shipwreck, an Island and Whiskey Galore
- Manny Pacquiao Beats Lucas Matthysse to Win Back WBA Welterweight Title
- Confirmed: TV Sensation Downton Abbey Being Adapted for Big Screen