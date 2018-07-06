Maryam Nawaz, Sharif's Heir Apparent, Barred From Contesting July 25 Elections

As former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif is sentenced to 10 years in jail over corruption charges, his daughter and heir apparent of PML-N, Maryam Nawaz has also been sentenced to seven years in a case stemming from documents leaked from a Panama law firm.The conviction means Maryam Sharif will be disqualified from contesting the July 25 elections.Proclaiming her firm support for her father in a series of tweets, Maryam said soon after the Friday verdict: “Today was the last attempt and God willing it will be unsuccessful like before.”She added that "forces" have never been successful in breaking the former prime minister’s resolve in the face of adversity."PML-N's lions, remember this! Do not get unsettled no matter what the verdict is," she wrote on Twitter, adding, "All of this is not new for your Nawaz Sharif, he has faced exile, disqualification, and life imprisonment (sentence) in the past."Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif are currently in London accompanying Sharif’s ailing wife for treatment.Maryam was supposed to contest the upcoming elections from two seats. The PMLN leader who was all set to take over the reins of power was earlier expected to contest from the Sharif bastion in Lahore. However, she later filed nominations from another seat.The NAB court ordered Sharif to pay a fine of 8 million pounds ($10.6 million) and fined Maryam 2 million pounds, while ordering the confiscation of the London properties on behalf of the Pakistani government.Speaking on the upcoming elections, Maryam wrote: "The (real) decision will be made on July 25." She added, "We are facing the snakes hiding in the democratic system."Earlier, she had campaigned for her mother Kulsoom Nawaz for a by-poll last year following the disqualification of her father over the Panama Papers leak.Maryam came into the spotlight after her name surfaced in the Panama Papers leak where she was named “the owner” of a British Virgin islands-based firm.Ever since Sharif’s ouster from power, Maryam has come to forefront to seek a more active role in PMLN and national politics.