Masatsugu Asakawa, Special Advisor to Japan's Prime Minister, Elected ADB President
Asakawa, 61, currently special advisor to Japan's Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, will assume office as ADB's 10th President on January 17, 2020.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
New Delhi: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Monday said its board has unanimously elected Masatsugu Asakawa as its new president.
Asakawa, 61, currently special advisor to Japan's Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, will assume office as ADB's 10th President on January 17, 2020. He will succeed Takehiko Nakao, who will leave office on January 16, 2020.
Asakawa will finish the unexpired term of President Nakao, which ends on November 23, 2021, the Manila-based multilateral funding agency said in a statement.
In a career spanning close to four decades, Asakawa has held a range of senior positions at the Ministry of Finance of Japan, including Vice Minister of Finance for International Affairs, and gained diverse professional experience in development policy, foreign exchange markets, and international tax policy, it said.
He served as a Visiting Professor at the University of Tokyo from 2012 to 2015 and at Saitama University from 2006 to 2009, it added. He obtained his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Tokyo in 1981 and MPA from Princeton University in 1985. Established in 1966, ADB is owned by 68 members.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Messi, Ronaldo or Van Dijk? Ballon d'Or 2019 Winner Leaked in Viral Photo With Complete Vote Rankings
- Ranu Mondal Forgets Lyrics of Her Song, Video Goes Viral
- 'Ajit Pawar Shot': New Zealand Cricketer's Bizarre Batting Has Reminded Desis of Maharashtra Politics
- Meet Jake, The Pampered Police Horse Who Can't Start His Morning Without a Cup of Tea
- Reliance Jio Confirms New All In One Plans Launch on 6 December With More Benefits