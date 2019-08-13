Take the pledge to vote

»
1-min read

Masked Man Throwing Unknown Object Causes Panic in Houston Mall; May Face Terrorism Charges

The incident comes after a shooter killed 22 people at a Walmart in El Paso on Aug. 3, which was followed hours later by a shooter opening fire in an Ohio entertainment district, killing nine.

Associated Press

Updated:August 13, 2019, 7:49 AM IST
Masked Man Throwing Unknown Object Causes Panic in Houston Mall; May Face Terrorism Charges
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...

Houston: Hundreds of panicked people rushed out of a Houston mall after a masked man jumped on a food court table and said he would kill himself before throwing down an unknown object covered in toilet paper.

Houston police were searching for the masked man, who they say left Memorial City Mall amid the chaos on Sunday afternoon. Police said he could face a terroristic threats charge.

Police Assistant Chief Sheryl Victorian says, "We don't take this type of thing lightly." The incident comes after a shooter killed 22 people at a Walmart in El Paso on Aug. 3, which was followed hours later by a shooter opening fire in an Ohio entertainment district, killing nine.

Police said two people at the Houston mall suffered minor injuries in the crowd.

