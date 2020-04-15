WORLD

1-MIN READ

Masks in Public, Certain Shops & Schools to Reopen: Germany Announces First Steps in Lifting Lockdown

Medical staff inform people lining up for a test in a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) clearing-up centre in Dresden, Germany, March 16, 2020. (Reuters)

A ban on large public events will be upheld until August 31 to prevent possible mass transmissions of the virus.

  • AFP Berlin
  • Last Updated: April 15, 2020, 10:38 PM IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday announced the first steps in undoing coronavirus lockdowns for the coming weeks, with most shops allowed to open although schools must stay closed until May 4.

Shops up to 800 square metres (8,600 square feet) will be allowed to reopen once they have "plans to maintain hygiene", Merkel said, while schools will gradually reopen with priority given to pupils about to take exams.

Meanwhile, a ban on large public events will be upheld until August 31 to prevent possible mass transmissions of the virus.

Merkel said masks should be worn on public transport and in shops as Germany cautiously begins to ease curbs. "It is recommended that masks be used in public transport and while shopping," she said.

