English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Masood Azhar's Shield to Expire Today? China Hints it is Ready to Relent on Global Terrorist Tag
If the things do move in the right direction, it would be a major diplomatic win for India as China has been shielding Azhar since 2008 for years to protect its ally Pakistan.
File photo of JeM chief Masood Azhar.
Loading...
As the United Nation Security Council’s 1267 sanctions committee meets on Tuesday, China has indicated that it might lift the technical hold on the blacklisting of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar and pave the way for a global ban on him.
China had put a technical hold in March on a fresh proposal to impose a ban on the head of Pakistan-based JeM, which claimed responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack. It was for the fourth time that China had blocked Azhar's listing as a global terrorist by the UN.
According to sources, although the hold is valid for six months, the backers of the proposal of the ban are “optimistic” of a conclusion soon, hinting that it may lift it well before the date.
If the things do move in the right direction, it would be a major diplomatic win for India as China has been shielding Azhar since 2008 for years to protect its ally Pakistan. The timing of it, bang in the middle of elections, would also help the national security narrative set by the BJP as its poll plank.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a media briefing on Monday that the issue would be “properly” resolved after being asked whether Beijing has reportedly consented to lift its technical hold on a fresh proposal moved by France, the UK and the US.
The US, the UK and France this time stepped up pressure on Beijing by taking the issue directly to the powerful UN Security Council (UNSC).
Though China can exercise its veto power as a permanent member of the UNSC, Beijing has staunchly opposed the issue to be taken to the apex UN body as it has to publicly explain its stand on its reservations to list Azhar, whose group JeM has already been designated as terror outfit by UN, before exercising its veto.
China has accused the US of scuttling progress to resolve the issue by taking it to the UNSC and insisted that it should be resolved at the 1267 Committee whose proceedings are not publicised.
"Regarding the listing issue in the 1267 Committee, we have expressed our position many times and I just want to stress two points," Geng said answering a number of questions on Azhar's issue. "First, we support the listing issue being settled within the 1267 committee through dialogue and consultation and I believe this is the consensus of most members. Second, the relevant consultations are going on within the committee and has achieved some progress. Third, I believe, with the joint efforts of all parties, this issue can be properly resolved," he said.
The British High Commissioner to India had last week given the first clear indication that talks with China are headed in the right direction.
Sir Dominic Asquith had said, "We are waiting to see if the country that has been blocking it will lift objections. We have been strong supporters of the listing. We hope to get that conclusion shortly."
China had put a technical hold in March on a fresh proposal to impose a ban on the head of Pakistan-based JeM, which claimed responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack. It was for the fourth time that China had blocked Azhar's listing as a global terrorist by the UN.
According to sources, although the hold is valid for six months, the backers of the proposal of the ban are “optimistic” of a conclusion soon, hinting that it may lift it well before the date.
If the things do move in the right direction, it would be a major diplomatic win for India as China has been shielding Azhar since 2008 for years to protect its ally Pakistan. The timing of it, bang in the middle of elections, would also help the national security narrative set by the BJP as its poll plank.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a media briefing on Monday that the issue would be “properly” resolved after being asked whether Beijing has reportedly consented to lift its technical hold on a fresh proposal moved by France, the UK and the US.
The US, the UK and France this time stepped up pressure on Beijing by taking the issue directly to the powerful UN Security Council (UNSC).
Though China can exercise its veto power as a permanent member of the UNSC, Beijing has staunchly opposed the issue to be taken to the apex UN body as it has to publicly explain its stand on its reservations to list Azhar, whose group JeM has already been designated as terror outfit by UN, before exercising its veto.
China has accused the US of scuttling progress to resolve the issue by taking it to the UNSC and insisted that it should be resolved at the 1267 Committee whose proceedings are not publicised.
"Regarding the listing issue in the 1267 Committee, we have expressed our position many times and I just want to stress two points," Geng said answering a number of questions on Azhar's issue. "First, we support the listing issue being settled within the 1267 committee through dialogue and consultation and I believe this is the consensus of most members. Second, the relevant consultations are going on within the committee and has achieved some progress. Third, I believe, with the joint efforts of all parties, this issue can be properly resolved," he said.
The British High Commissioner to India had last week given the first clear indication that talks with China are headed in the right direction.
Sir Dominic Asquith had said, "We are waiting to see if the country that has been blocking it will lift objections. We have been strong supporters of the listing. We hope to get that conclusion shortly."
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Explained: Why MHA Is Seeking Response From Rahul Gandhi On Citizenship
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Sri Lanka Bans All Face Coverings As Part of Emergency Law
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
The Hitman Celebrates His 32nd Birthday
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Explained: Why MHA Is Seeking Response From Rahul Gandhi On Citizenship
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Sri Lanka Bans All Face Coverings As Part of Emergency Law
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 The Hitman Celebrates His 32nd Birthday
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple Insists Apple TV+ Will Co-Exist With Netflix as Users Will Subscribe to Multiple Services
- Twitter Goes Berserk As Hollywood Star Kal Penn Posts He Wants to be on 'Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah...'
- Wild Elephant Walks Down Guwahati Road, Stalls Traffic For Hours
- Pranksters Turn MIT Campus into Captain America Grounds, Chris Evans Calls Act 'Very Cool'
- Rishi Kapoor Almost Cancer Free, to Be Back in Mumbai Soon, Confirms Randhir Kapoor
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results