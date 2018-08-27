GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mass Shooting Reported in Florida Restaurant During Video Game Tournament

Video shared on social media showed players competing at a Madden football game before shots rang out.

Reuters

Updated:August 27, 2018, 12:09 AM IST
Mass Shooting Reported in Florida Restaurant During Video Game Tournament
Image for representation. (Associated Press)
There was a mass shooting in Jacksonville Landing, Florida, on Sunday, the local sheriff's office said, adding the public should avoid the area.

“Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time,” the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said on Twitter. "We can't stress enough to stay away. Many blocks away."

Few details were immediately available. Local media said the shooting took place at a restaurant that was hosting a video game tournament. Video shared on social media showed players competing at a Madden football game before shots rang out.

The Jacksonville Landing is a waterfront dining, entertainment and shopping site in downtown Jacksonville, according to its website.

