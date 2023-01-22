CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#CricketLive#Budget2023#IndvsNZ
Home » News » World » At Least 10 People Killed, Nine Others Injured in Shooting in US' California: Report
1-MIN READ

At Least 10 People Killed, Nine Others Injured in Shooting in US' California: Report

By: News Desk

Edited By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: January 22, 2023, 15:57 IST

Washington, United States

Ememrgency responders working at the scene of a shooting at Monterey Park, California (Reuters Photo)

Ememrgency responders working at the scene of a shooting at Monterey Park, California (Reuters Photo)

Monterey Park Mass Shooting: Footage posted on social media showed emergency staff treating casualties on the scene and police guarding cordoned- off streets

At least 10 people have been killed and nine others injured in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, east of Los Angeles in the US state of California late Saturday, multiple reports said.

According to initial reports, more than a dozen people have been injured, including multiple victims who have succumbed to their injuries.

The shooting took place after 10 pm around the location of a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration held in Monterey Park. Tens of thousands of people had attended the festival earlier in the day, a report in Al Arabiya News said.

Visuals posted on social media showed victims being transported to the hospital in Monterey Park, California.

Footage showed emergency staff treating casualties on the scene and police guarding cordoned- off streets.

Monterey Park is a city in Los Angeles County, around 7 miles (11 kilometers) from downtown Los Angeles.

Officials provided no information about the shooting in Monterey Park, a city of about 60,000 people with a large Asian population that’s about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from downtown Los Angeles.

Seung Won Choi, who owns the Clam House seafood barbecue restaurant across the street from where the shooting happened, told the Los Angles Times that three people rushed into his business and told him to lock the door.

The people also told Choi that there was a shooter with a machine gun who had multiple rounds of ammunition on him so he could reload. Choi said he believes the shooting took place at a dance club.

Read all the Latest News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. California
  2. shooting
  3. us
first published:January 22, 2023, 14:50 IST
last updated:January 22, 2023, 15:57 IST
Read More