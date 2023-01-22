At Least 10 People Killed, Nine Others Injured in Shooting in US' California: Report

At least 10 people have been killed and nine others injured in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, east of Los Angeles in the US state of California late Saturday, multiple reports said.

According to initial reports, more than a dozen people have been injured, including multiple victims who have succumbed to their injuries.

The shooting took place after 10 pm around the location of a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration held in Monterey Park. Tens of thousands of people had attended the festival earlier in the day, a report in Al Arabiya News said.

🚨#BREAKING: Mass shooting with reports of multiple victims Dead ⁰📌#MontereyPark | #CA Currently multiple authorities are responding to a mass shooting in Monterey Park with reports of 16 people have been shot with unconfirmed reports 10 fatalities this is still developing pic.twitter.com/4XUwRwaibf — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 22, 2023

Visuals posted on social media showed victims being transported to the hospital in Monterey Park, California.

Footage showed emergency staff treating casualties on the scene and police guarding cordoned- off streets.

NOW: One of the many victims being transported to the hospital following mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. Gunman allegedly still on the loose after shooting spree. pic.twitter.com/Tr50mIYnri — Upward News (@UpwardNewsHQ) January 22, 2023

Monterey Park is a city in Los Angeles County, around 7 miles (11 kilometers) from downtown Los Angeles.

Officials provided no information about the shooting in Monterey Park, a city of about 60,000 people with a large Asian population that’s about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from downtown Los Angeles.

Seung Won Choi, who owns the Clam House seafood barbecue restaurant across the street from where the shooting happened, told the Los Angles Times that three people rushed into his business and told him to lock the door.

The people also told Choi that there was a shooter with a machine gun who had multiple rounds of ammunition on him so he could reload. Choi said he believes the shooting took place at a dance club.

Read all the Latest News here