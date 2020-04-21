WORLD

1-MIN READ

Massachusetts Becoming United States of America's New Coronavirus Hotspot

Image for representation. (Reuters)

Image for representation. (Reuters)

Massachusetts' death toll is expected to surpass 2,000 this week, doubling in less than a week.

Boston: Massachusetts has become a hotspot of coronavirus infections, drawing the concern of federal officials and promises of aid from hard-hit New York.

The state's death toll is expected to surpass 2,000 this week, doubling in less than a week. Officials are scrambling to boost hospital capacity and trace new infections to curb the spread of the disease.

Vice President Mike Pence has said the White House is closely watching the Boston area. The coordinator of the federal coronavirus task force, Dr. Deborah Birx, said officials are very much focused on Massachusetts. There were 146 new deaths reported in Massachusetts on Sunday, bringing the state's death toll to more than 1,700.

