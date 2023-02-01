Prisoners serving sentences across prisons in the state of Massachusetts in the United States could opt to reduce their prison sentences in exchange for donating their organs and bone marrow.

The bill was proposed by Carlos Gonzales, Springfield state representative and co-sponsored by Representative Judith Garcia of Chelsea and Everett.

These two Democrats have proposed that an organ and donation program within the state’s department of corrections be established if the bill that they have tabled gets the nod.

The Boston Herald, which accessed the documents, says if the bill passes then the “program shall allow eligible incarcerated individuals to gain not less than 60 and not more than 365 day reduction in the length of their committed sentence.”

A five-member committee will be set up to oversee the scheme. The committee will also make decisions with regard to eligibility standards for those prisoners who are interested in the program. The committee will also decide the “amount of bone marrow and organ(s) donated to earn one’s sentence to be commuted.”

The US Federal Bureau of Prisons allows organ donations by inmates only if the recipient is a member of the immediate family of the inmate, the Guardian said.

The Guardian in its report also said that many state prisons are not able to facilitate organ or bone marrow donation. The report also pointed out that no US state allows organ donation from executed prisoners, even if they were registered organ donors.

The United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) says at least 104,413 people in the US need an organ transplant and 58,970 people are on an active waiting list.

Garcia argued that the bill restores “bodily autonomy to incarcerated folks by providing (them with an) opportunity to donate organs and bone marrow” and “recognize incarcerated donors’ decisions by offering reduced sentences”.

If the bill gets passed then it would establish a Marrow and Organ Donation Program within the Massachusetts Department of Corrections and a Bone Marrow and Organ Donation Committee.

Certain experts raised doubts about the program and said that there are ethical issues surrounding the program. The bill also saw negative responses on social media.

Read all the Latest News here